Related Program: 
VPR News

Community Report: To Save Money, N.H. Nonprofit Cuts Dessert From Meals On Wheels

By 4 minutes ago
  • Chocolate chip cookies in a basket and a broken cookie nearby.
    A 'Valley News' story noted that to deal with a deficit around $124,000, the nonprofit Grafton County Senior Citizens Council decided to eliminate dessert from meals delivered to seniors.
    Jelena Zikic / iStock

Each week, VPR touches base with a local newspaper reporter about a top story from their community. This time, we hear from John Gregg, news editor with the Valley News.

Gregg spoke about a story by Liz Sauchelli, who covers issues pertaining to local senior citizens. Sauchelli recently reported on some seniors in New Hampshire's Grafton County who use the home-delivered food program Meals on Wheels, and how those meals will no longer have dessert.

Read the story from the Valley News here.

According to Sauchelli's report, the nonprofit Grafton County Senior Citizens Council served about 20,000 more meals than budgeted for during the last fiscal year. The meals were through both Meals On Wheels and what are known as "congregate meals," which are served in senior centers themselves.

Though the organization receives money from the state and from the federal government, it still couldn't cover the costs in full; to deal with what ended up being approximately a $124,000 deficit, they decided to cut out dessert from the meals delivered to seniors.

Sauchelli's reporting found one likely cause: more seniors actively using these meal services. New Hampshire, like Vermont, has a large aging population; people increasingly age-in-place, staying in their homes longer throughout their lifetime, and draw upon meal-delivery programs that encourage and support that model.

Tags: 
Regional Report
Upper Valley
Meals on Wheels
VPR News

Related Content

Community Report: Newport City May Allow ATVs On Main Roads

By Nov 23, 2019
Two people riding ATVs through the mud.
Suriya Silsaksom / iStock

Each week, VPR touches base with a local newspaper reporter about a top story from their community. This time, we hear from Orleans County Record reporter Robin Smith.

'A Real Gathering Spot': Suspicious Fire At Eaton's Sugar House

By Nov 1, 2019
two people visible though a hold in a burned building.
James M. Patterson / Valley News

The White River Valley has lost one of its most popular roadside attractions.