Related Program: 
VPR News

Community Report: Thetford Passes Ordinance Banning Commercial Cannabis

By 11 minutes ago
  • Close-up photo of cannabis plant.
    The selectboard in Thetford, Vermont, was divided in its decision to ban both the sale and cultivation of marijuana for commercial purposes within the town limits.
    Yarygin / iStock

Each week, VPR touches base with a local newspaper reporter about a top story from their community. This time, we hear from John Gregg, news editor from the Valley News.

Gregg reported that in a 3-to-1 vote late last month, the Thetford selectboard passed an ordinance banning the sale and cultivation of marijuana plants for commercial purposes.

The town did this, he said, "with an eye to the increasing expectation that the Legislature is going to allow some sort of commercial marijuana bill to pass."

Read the story from the Valley News here.

According to Gregg, residents told the selectboard that allowing cultivation and sales through a dispensary or retail outlet could draw unwanted traffic to the town. One selectboard member also expressed concern about a "drug draw" at Thetford's Interstate 91 park and ride.

Hemp-growing, cultivation and sales would not be affected by this ordinance. Growing and using marijuana plants for personal use — either medicinally or recreationally — would also be shielded from the ban.

Gregg reported that violation of the ban would carry civil fines: A first offense would garner up to a $250 fine, with second, third and subsequent offenses ranging from $500 to $750.

While the ordinance is set to take effect 60 days from its passage on Dec. 27, Gregg noted if 5% of Thetford voters (roughly 120 people) signed a petition, they could call for a special Town Meeting vote on the issue.

Tags: 
VPR News
Weekend Edition
Upper Valley
Valley News
Community Report
Marijuana

Related Content

Community Report: Fairfax School Bond Fails, Higher Milk Silos In St. Albans?

By Dec 14, 2019
A milk truck pulls up outside a tall cement building.
Tony Talbot / Associated Press File

Each week, VPR touches base with a local newspaper reporter about a top story from their community. This time, we hear from Gregory Lamoureux, who writes for The County Courier in Franklin County.

Community Report: To Save Money, N.H. Nonprofit Cuts Dessert From Meals On Wheels

By Dec 7, 2019
Chocolate chip cookies in a basket and a broken cookie nearby.
Jelena Zikic / iStock

Each week, VPR touches base with a local newspaper reporter about a top story from their community. This time, we hear from John Gregg, news editor with the Valley News.

Gregg spoke about a story by Liz Sauchelli, who covers issues pertaining to local senior citizens. Sauchelli recently reported on some seniors in New Hampshire's Grafton County who use the home-delivered food program Meals on Wheels, and how those meals will no longer have dessert.

Pot In The Garden? Growing Cannabis One Year After Legalization

By Jul 5, 2019
A woman stands next to a marijuana plant.
Elodie Reed / VPR

In the past, Leigh Girouard's gardening experience was limited to the basics –  tomatoes, zucchini, the occasional onion. Now, however, she is digging into a new project: cannabis. 

After 1 Year, Mass. Weed Stores Undersupplied, Still Competing With Black Market

By Nov 20, 2019

One year ago this week, the first adult-use marijuana stores opened in Massachusetts. One of the state’s goals was to move cannabis off the black market. But illegal sales haven’t stopped — and licensed stores  are having a tough time getting enough marijuana to meet demand.