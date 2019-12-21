Related Program: 
Community Report: Two N.H. Communities Vote To Welcome Resettled Refugees

Each week, we check in with local newspapers across the region. News editor John Gregg of The Valley News talks about how two New Hampshire communities voiced approval for welcoming resettled refugees.

Gregg said this motion, passed in Lebanon and Hanover, New Hampshire, would apply to refugees "who have the authority to enter and remain in the United States."

This follows the September executive order from President Donald Trump, Gregg explained, "that requires both states and municipalities to approve refugee resettlement."

Gregg said New Hampshire's Republican Gov. Chris Sununu gave statewide consent in November, but the governor had noted that individual municipalities would then have to make a decision about opting in.

Lebanon's City Council passed the measure to opt in, and the Hanover Selectboard "offered a motion to say that the town would communiciate its support for accepting refugees as well," Gregg said.

Read the story in The Valley News here.

