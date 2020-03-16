Related Program: 
Community Spread Begins In Vermont, Ban On Gatherings Of 50 Or More People

By & 1 hour ago
  • A sign telling people how to not spread germs.
    Gov. Phil Scott announced gatherings of 50 or more people are banned in Vermont to prevent the spread of coronavirus. This excludes buses, grocery stores and airports, like the Burlington airport, seen here.
    Elodie Reed / VPR

Following several positive cases of COVID-19 that appear to have spread person-to-person in Vermont, Gov. Phil Scott has banned gatherings of 50 or more people. The ban excludes buses, airports and grocery stores.

Scott made this announcement at a press conference Monday. He originally set the threshold at 250 people or more at another press conference on Friday. 

"Our strategy is to slow this down and prevent as many cases as possible," Scott said Monday.

The governor announced the new limit as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to tick upwards in Vermont. After the first two people tested positive for the illness last week, health officials announced the three more cases Saturday, and another three on Sunday. By Monday morning, the total was up to 12.

"In the U.S., the virus has been clearly overtaking our efforts at containment. In Vermont, our testing underlines this assessment," said Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine. "We have now tested a total of 415 people, and are up to 12 positive tests."

Levine added: "At least three out of the four most recent cases appear to be the result of person-to-person spread in the community, and not travel-related."

He explained this was the reason the Scott administration did not decide to close the state's public schools on Friday, but reversed course on Sunday.

"But the governor and I both stressed that the calculus could change, and change soon," Levine said. "Even these small numbers indicate the community transitioning is occurring. And that is why implementing these social distancing measures is a powerful public health tool."

