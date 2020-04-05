Confirmed Cases In The U.S. Top 300,000 As New Hot Spots Emerge

By 3 minutes ago
  • Ambulances line the street outside Elmhurst Hospital Center, on Saturday in the Queens borough of New York.
    Ambulances line the street outside Elmhurst Hospital Center, on Saturday in the Queens borough of New York.
    Mary Altaffer / AP
Originally published on April 5, 2020 11:25 am

The United States remains the epicenter the coronavirus pandemic, with confirmed cases now more than 300,000 and deaths climbing toward 9,000.

In Europe, another global hot spot, Spain has surpassed Italy for the leading number of cases, with Germany and France not too far behind. Worldwide, there are over 1.2 million cases and nearly 66,000 deaths.

At a White House briefing on Saturday, President Trump warned the coming week will be the toughest yet. "There's going to be a lot of death, unfortunately," he said.

The death toll in the country is already surging, overwhelming not just hospitals but funeral homes too. In places like New York, which accounts for about a third of the nation's cases and has already seen thousands of deaths, funeral directors say they're working at maximum capacity and crematoriums in the state have extended their hours to nearly 'round the clock.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said the main hot spots in the U.S. continue to be New York, Louisiana and Detroit. However, she noted that new hot spots are emerging across the country, in places like Colorado, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

In an effort to keep those places from becoming like New York, Birx urged everyone to continue to take mitigation measures like social distancing and staying at home seriously.

"Now is the time to do everything you can," she said.

There is some hope that a few of the countries hardest hit earlier are starting to emerge from the worst toll of the virus. In Italy, for example, the number of new cases each day appears to be leveling off, in what experts call "flattening the curve." And in China, where thousands of cases a day were reported in February, the number of new cases reported daily is down to one or two and restrictive social distancing measures are slowly being lifted.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Health

Related Content

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Saturday, April 4

By VPR Staff 22 hours ago
An image of two foot prints reminding customers to give two carts of space to others in the check out line.
Nina Keck / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Saturday, April 4.

Vermont Officials: Wear Masks In Public, Continue Social Distancing

By & Apr 3, 2020
Blue and red cloth masks on a bathroom sink.
Rike_ / iStock

Updated 5:45 p.m.

Vermont's top health official is recommending everyone wear face masks in public in line with evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

Gig Workers Struggle To Get Financial Help During Pandemic

By 1 hour ago

April McGhee and her teenage daughter started feeling sick last month. They had coughs, sore throats and fevers. Her daughter's condition became so bad that they went to the emergency room.

"She had it worse than I did," McGhee said. "Her cough lasted longer. It was really a concern. ... It was like a dry, nonproductive, hacking cough."

McGhee, who lives in Sacramento, wanted both of them to get tested for the coronavirus. But the hospital told her they weren't sick enough to qualify for testing under California's rules. So, they went home and into isolation.

Vermont Volunteers Are Sewing As Many Face Masks As They Can

By & 18 hours ago
Displayed cloth face masks in different colors.
Pam Cross, Courtesy

New guidance from the Vermont Department of Health has increased demand for face masks across the state, and volunteer sewers like Pam Cross are trying to boost supplies.