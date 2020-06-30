Related Program: 
VPR News

Confused About Antibodies? Let Our Comic (Featuring Many Llamas) Explain

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago

Got questions about serology? Antibodies? What llamas have to do with it? Let Vermont cartoonist Stephanie Zuppo guide you through some answers.

Credit Stephanie Zuppo / For VPR

Want to learn more? Read or listen to the following three interviews by VPR Morning Edition host Mitch Wertlieb:

See more of Stephanie Zuppo's work at their website: www.stephanie-zuppo.com.

