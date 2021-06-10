Related Program: 
Congressman Peter Welch On Cyberattacks, Cybersecurity In The U.S.

    Congressman Peter Welch poses for a portrait outside his office at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.
Live call-in discussion: Recent foreign cyberattacks have affected U.S. energy supplies and disrupted food distribution networks. Could the nation’s financial system or the entire energy grid be taken down by future attacks? This hour, Congressman Peter Welch joins us to talk about this and other issues, and he answers your questions.

Our guest is:

  • Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 10, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

