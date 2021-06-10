Congressman Peter Welch On Cyberattacks, Cybersecurity In The U.S.

Live call-in discussion: Recent foreign cyberattacks have affected U.S. energy supplies and disrupted food distribution networks. Could the nation’s financial system or the entire energy grid be taken down by future attacks? This hour, Congressman Peter Welch joins us to talk about this and other issues, and he answers your questions.

Our guest is:

Peter Welch, Vermont's U.S. Congressman

Broadcast live on Thursday, June 10, 2020 at noon. Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

