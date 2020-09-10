A Conversation With VPR's President About The VPR/Vermont PBS Merger

Vermont Public Radio and Vermont PBS on Wednesday announced plans to merge, in a deal expected to be finalized next summer. VPR president and CEO Scott Finn will lead the unified organization, which will have combined assets of roughly $91 million. We talk with Finn about the merger and what it means for VPR and Vermont's media landscape.



Our guest is:

Scott Finn, president and CEO of Vermont Public Radio

Broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

