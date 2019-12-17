Coping With Grief And Sadness During The Holidays

Live call-in discussion: Amid holiday celebrations and conversations with loved ones that emphasize joy and togetherness, this time of year can be difficult for some who don't associate the holidays with happy times. It's especially hard for people struggling with loss or grief.

Dr. David Rettew, associate professor of psychiatry at the Larner College of Medicine at UVM and a child and adolescent psychiatrist at the UVM Medical Center, joins the program to talk about processing grief and how children and adults respond differently to these emotions.

And the Very Reverend Diane Nancekivell discusses a “gentle Christmas for the community" at Middlebury’s St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, a religious service designed for those whom “the Christmas Season may be difficult.”

Share your questions or reflections in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.