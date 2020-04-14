Related Program: 
VPR News

Coronavirus Vaccine? Two Pharmaceutical Giants Collaborating To Develop One

By 59 minutes ago
  • Nurses and health care workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
    Nurses and health care workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.
    Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images
Originally published on April 14, 2020 1:11 pm

Two of the world's largest vaccine manufacturers are joining forces to develop a new vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

Usually, the pharmaceutical behemoths GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi are competitors, but in a conference call with reporters, GSK CEO Emma Walmsley said the coronavirus pandemic represented "an unprecedented global health threat," and, therefore, required new ways of doing business.

"We're joining up with Sanofi in an unprecedented collaboration," Walmsley said. "It brings together two of the world's biggest vaccine companies with proven pandemic technologies and significant scale, all with the aim of developing an adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine."

An adjuvanted vaccine is one that includes a compound known as an adjuvant that enhances someone's immune response to a vaccine. In the partnership, GSK will be providing the adjuvant and Sanofi will provide the specific protein component of the coronavirus that will generate the appropriate antibody response.

GSK is hoping the partnership will reduce the development time of a vaccine considerably. Under normal circumstances, it can take a decade to bring a new vaccine to market.

"But we're planning to start trials in the next few months," Walmsley said. "And if we're successful, subject to regulatory considerations, we aim to complete the development required to make the vaccine available in the second half of 2021."

Johnson & Johnson also provided an update on that company's vaccine plans in a conference call with investors. Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels said the company had identified one lead and two alternate vaccine candidates that it planned to prepare to manufacture.

"Our goal is to be able to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine globally," Stoffels said. He added that he hoped to have results of safety data on the first vaccine candidate by the end of the year.

"This could allow vaccine availability under emergency use authorization by 2021," Stoffels said.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Coronavirus
Health
Business

Related Content

Vermont Coronavirus Updates For Tuesday, April 14

By VPR Staff 1 hour ago
A message "we miss you" in a school fence.
Aliya Schneider / For VPR

Vermont reporters provide a round-up of ongoing local coverage of coronavirus for Monday, April 14.

Donated Antennas, Routers And Wi-Fi Help Rutland School Kids Stay Connected

By Nina Keck Apr 12, 2020
two men stand outside a car in front of a high school.
Nina Keck / VPR

When the governor announced all schools would remain closed for the rest of the year on March 26, Rutland City school officials knew they had a big gap in front of them that needed to be addressed. They estimated about half their students wouldn't have high-speed internet or a computer or tablet to use at home. 

On a recent Friday, Dan Roswell, the network administrator for Rutland City’s public schools, was trying to address that. He was out in the rain, meeting families in the parking lot in front of Rutland High School.

Health Commissioner: Vermont COVID-19 Cases 'Approaching A Plateau'

By Mark Davis & Abagael Giles 23 hours ago
sign at Park
Matt Smith / VPR

Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Monday that the COVID-19 outbreak in Vermont could be "approaching a plateau," and that transmission of the virus in the general public has remained relatively low.