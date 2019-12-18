Related Program: 
VPR News

Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette Leaving Post, Department Under Scrutiny

By VPR News 1 minute ago
  • The exterior of Northwest Regional Prison with snow on the ground
    The Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, pictured here on Dec. 18, 2008. Vermont's Corrections Commissioner, Mike Touchette, stepped down Wednesday.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press

Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette has resigned.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced Wednesday that Deputy Corrections Commissioner Judy Henkin will now be acting commissioner — though Smith said he planned to name an interim commissioner "soon."

Touchette became commissioner in December 2018, though has worked for the department for about three decades.

Earlier this month, a report from Seven Days alleged extensive sexual abuse and drug use by corrections officers at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, the state's women's prison. Further reporting from the newspaper alleges that Touchette had been informed of multiple allegations of misconduct at the prison dating back at least two years.

Acting commissioner Henkin is also directly overseeing daily operations at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, Smith said.

More from VPR — Human Services Secretary Responds To Misconduct Allegations At Vermont's Prison For Women [Dec. 5]

VTDigger first reported Touchette's resignation Wednesday morning; the news was confirmed by the email from Smith to AHS staff and forwarded to media.

In that communication, Smith highlighted the human resources hotline available for employees to report concerns about the department, and he reiterated the agency's stance that retaliation against those coming forward with misconduct allegations won't be tolerated.

Smith also said he is working on outlining recommendations around an independent departmental investigation and other policies, which will be communicated to Gov. Phil Scott.

Tags: 
VPR News
Department of Corrections

Related Content

Human Services Secretary Responds To Misconduct Allegations At Vermont's Prison For Women

By VPR Staff Dec 5, 2019
A sign that says Chittenden Regional Correctional Factility, with the building in the background
Meg Malone / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott has ordered Human Services Secretary Mike Smith to investigate allegations reported by Seven Days of officer misconduct at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, Vermont's prison for women in South Burlington.

Vermont Inmate Dies In Private Mississippi Prison

By Sep 2, 2019
Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility
Rogelio V. Solis / AP

A Vermont inmate was found dead just after 1 a.m. Monday at a private prison in Mississippi. Vermont Commissioner of Corrections Mike Touchette said 39-year-old Christopher Chase apparently died by suicide.

Is 'Life Without Parole' Still Necessary?

By & Mar 22, 2019
We're talking about the debate over life without parole in Vermont.
powerofforever / iStock

Life in prison with no chance of parole is the harshest punishment possible in Vermont. Some see it as a necessary sentence for the worst crimes, whiles others see it as an unforgiving punishment devoid of hope for rehabilitation. We're talking about what life without parole means for public safety, rehabilitation and deterrence, and for the cost of the justice system in Vermont.