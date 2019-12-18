Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette Leaving Post, Department Under Scrutiny

Vermont Department of Corrections Commissioner Mike Touchette has resigned.

Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced Wednesday that Deputy Corrections Commissioner Judy Henkin will now be acting commissioner — though Smith said he planned to name an interim commissioner "soon."

Touchette became commissioner in December 2018, though has worked for the department for about three decades.

Earlier this month, a report from Seven Days alleged extensive sexual abuse and drug use by corrections officers at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, the state's women's prison. Further reporting from the newspaper alleges that Touchette had been informed of multiple allegations of misconduct at the prison dating back at least two years.

Acting commissioner Henkin is also directly overseeing daily operations at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility, Smith said.

VTDigger first reported Touchette's resignation Wednesday morning; the news was confirmed by the email from Smith to AHS staff and forwarded to media.

In that communication, Smith highlighted the human resources hotline available for employees to report concerns about the department, and he reiterated the agency's stance that retaliation against those coming forward with misconduct allegations won't be tolerated.

Smith also said he is working on outlining recommendations around an independent departmental investigation and other policies, which will be communicated to Gov. Phil Scott.