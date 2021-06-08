Related Program: 
Costumes Upstairs

A costume collection, and a friendship, grows in Rutland. Plus, state supports for the dairy industry, new asylum seekers arrive and COVID-19 numbers.

Sequins, Feathers And Friendship: The Creation Of A Rutland Costume Collection

Two people sit with their heads leaning against each other on a stage.
This is a story about friendship, a love of theater and a shared passion for costumes. And how all those things have come together in a downtown Rutland business.  

News Roundup: Health Commissioner Says Vaccine Will Protect People For Longer Than Expected

Three people sit on towels with a beach and people in the water in the background
Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Monday, June 7.