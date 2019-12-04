Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Count On It: How Vermont Is Preparing For The 2020 Census

By & 3 minutes ago
  • A Census worker during a test run of the 2020 Census in Texas. For the first time in Census history, questionnaire can be submitted online using a computer or smartphone.
    A Census worker during a test run of the 2020 Census in Texas. For the first time in Census history, questionnaire can be submitted online using a computer or smartphone.
    U.S. Census Bureau

Live call-in discussion: It's a once-in-a-decade population tally, and it's coming to Vermont in just a few short months. The 2020 Census can influence everything from how much federal funding comes to the state, to shaping the districts in which we vote. We’re talking about what to expect in the 2020 Census and efforts underway now to ensure a full count in Vermont. 

Michael Moser, coordinator of the Vermont State Census Data Center at UVM's Center for Rural Studies, is a member of the newly-announced Vermont 2020 Complete Count Committee.

He'll explain the questions on the 2020 Census and how you can complete your questionarrie (including, for the first time, submitting it online).

He'll also discuss efforts to reach "hard to count" populations in Vermont, including people of color, youth and refugees and those with different citizenship status.

Share your thoughts and questions about the 2020 Census in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics

Related Content

What You Need To Know About The 2020 Census

By Apr 1, 2019

Updated July 18 at 3:53 p.m. ET

The federal government is getting ready to ask some personal questions for the 2020 census. By next April 1, the Census Bureau plans to send a letter or a door knocker to every U.S. household. It's part of a once-a-decade tradition of counting every person living in the U.S.

Trump Administration To Print 2020 Census Without Citizenship Question

By & Jul 3, 2019

Updated at 10:45 p.m. ET

The Trump administration has decided to print the 2020 census forms without a citizenship question, and the printer has been told to start the printing process, Justice Department spokesperson Kelly Laco confirms to NPR.

2020 Census Could Lead To Worst Undercount Of Black, Latinx People In 30 Years

By Jun 4, 2019

Challenges threatening the upcoming 2020 census could put more than 4 million people at risk of being undercounted in next year's national head count, according to new projections by the Urban Institute.