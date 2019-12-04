Count On It: How Vermont Is Preparing For The 2020 Census

Live call-in discussion: It's a once-in-a-decade population tally, and it's coming to Vermont in just a few short months. The 2020 Census can influence everything from how much federal funding comes to the state, to shaping the districts in which we vote. We’re talking about what to expect in the 2020 Census and efforts underway now to ensure a full count in Vermont.

Michael Moser, coordinator of the Vermont State Census Data Center at UVM's Center for Rural Studies, is a member of the newly-announced Vermont 2020 Complete Count Committee.

He'll explain the questions on the 2020 Census and how you can complete your questionarrie (including, for the first time, submitting it online).

He'll also discuss efforts to reach "hard to count" populations in Vermont, including people of color, youth and refugees and those with different citizenship status.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.