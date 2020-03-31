Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

COVID-19 Highlights Internet Need In Vermont

By & 36 minutes ago
  • Niklebedev51 / iStock.com

Live call-in discussion at noon: As people are expected to do more from home, including work, school, and socializing, the gap between the technological have and have nots threatens to widen. This hour, we talk about access to information and hear from non-profit and for-profit organizations that are connecting Vermonters to the internet.

Our guests are:

Christopher Recchia is the Managing Director for ValleyNet.

Clay Purvis is the Director of Telecommunications and Connectivity at the Department of Public Service.

Broadcast live at noon on Tuesday, Mar. 31, 2020; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

