COVID-19 North Of The Border

In Vermont, COVID-19 case numbers are in the hundreds. In Quebec, cases have now passed 10,000. We check in on how COVID-19 is impacting our neighbors to the north. Plus, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plans now that he’s suspended his presidential campaign, and a look at the latest coronavirus data from the Vermont Department of Health. 

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 15 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

