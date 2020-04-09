COVID-19 North Of The Border

In Vermont, COVID-19 case numbers are in the hundreds. In Quebec, cases have now passed 10,000. We check in on how COVID-19 is impacting our neighbors to the north. Plus, Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plans now that he’s suspended his presidential campaign, and a look at the latest coronavirus data from the Vermont Department of Health.

