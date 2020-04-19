Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

COVID-19 Raises Health Concerns For Vermonters With Disabilities, Older People

By & 21 hours ago
  • A sign for Genesis outside Burlington Health and Rehab
    Burlington Health and Rehab is one of the nursing homes with a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.
    Elodie Reed / VPR File

Live 1 p.m. discussion: People in long-term care facilities like Burlington's Birchwood Terrace and Burlington Health and Rehab are at high risk for COVID-19. Both facilities have had outbreaks and deaths due to the coronavirus. Vermonters with developmental disabilities are also concerned for their health and getting the help they need during the pandemic. This hour, we get an update from the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, as well as hear personal stories from the Vermont community. 

Our guests are:

Share your questions and personal experiences in the comments below

Broadcast live on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Aging and Independent Living
Monica Hutt
Coronavirus

Related Content

How Vermonters Are Responding To The New Coronavirus

By , & Mar 13, 2020
The 16 new cases of COVID-19 announced by health officials Saturday brings the total number of cases in Vermont to 49.
Centers for Disease Control

COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, is now in Vermont and people are bracing for a long period of uncertainty. This hour, we bring you stories of how Vermont and others outside the state are responding to this moment. We hear from a Vermonter who is self-quarantining, a hairdresser who is preparing for the potential of lost work, a Dartmouth-Hitchcock doctor involved in developing a new proprietary test, and many more.

'Losing Sleep, Worrying': COVID-19 Sweeps Through Two Vermont Nursing Homes

By Apr 17, 2020
Two people, one younger, one older, sit together for a photo.
Courtesy

The first outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S. happened in a nursing home in Washington state, and since then, outbreaks have continued to show up in facilities around the country. Vermont is no different. The state’s largest outbreaks have also been in nursing homes.