COVID-19 Raises Health Concerns For Vermonters With Disabilities, Older Relatives

Live 1 p.m. discussion: People in long-term care facilities like Burlington's Birchwood Terrace and Burlington Health and Rehab are at high risk for COVID-19. Both facilities have had outbreaks and deaths due to the coronavirus. Vermonters with developmental disabilities are also concerned for their health and getting the help they need during the pandemic. This hour, we get an update from the Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living, as well as hear personal stories from the Vermont community.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. Rebroadcast at 8 p.m