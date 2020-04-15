Related Program: 
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

COVID-Positive: 28 Inmates And A Former Candidate For Governor

By & 1 hour ago
  • Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
    Lara Dickson / For VPR

Christine Hallquist on her experience with the coronavirus. Plus, moving prisoners to St. Johnsbury, taxes, and telemedicine.

Want the web version of one of the stories you heard? Click below: 

Want to get The Frequency in your favorite podcast app? Subscribe here.

Credit Lara Dickson / For VPR

The Frequency is Vermont Public Radio’s daily news podcast. Get up to speed on what's happening every day in Vermont in under 20 minutes.

Hosted by Henry Epp and Anna Van Dine, and available every weekday morning by 6:30 a.m.

Tags: 
The Frequency
VPR News
Coronavirus
St. Johnsbury
Health
Department of Corrections
Northeast Kingdom

Related Content

After Moving COVID-Positive Inmates To St. Johnsbury, Corrections Officials Try To Allay Fears

By 13 hours ago
A screen shot of a Zoom meeting.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Corrections officials are trying to alleviate fears in St. Johnsbury after they relocated 28 inmates with COVID-19 to an “isolation facility” in the town.

Christine Hallquist Recovering From COVID-19: 'It Was A Brutal Illness'

By & 13 hours ago
2018 Vermont gubernatorial debate.
Keith Oppenheim / for VPR

Over 750 people in Vermont have now tested positive for COVID-19. One prominent Vermonter who’s contracted the disease is former Democratic nominee for governor, Christine Hallquist. She ran and lost to Governor Phil Scott in 2018, and made national headlines in the process for being the first transgender person to become a major party’s gubernatorial nominee.

Solving Rutland's Tech Gap As Students Learn From Home

By & Apr 14, 2020
Logo for The Frequency podcast, from VPR.
Lara Dickson / For VPR

In Rutland, city leaders are trying to fill the gap for students who don’t have access to necessary technology as Vermont schools conduct distance learning for the rest of the academic year. Plus, what it’s like to be a paramedic during a pandemic, and COVID-19 cases in Vermont start to plateau.