Dangerous Blooms

By , & 11 hours ago

Cyanobacteria blooms continue to contaminate Vermont water. Plus, Brattleboro Retreat layoffs, COVID numbers rising, and stream habitat.

A Boom Year For Blooms: Toxic Algae Closes Beaches, Raises Concern About Water Supplies

Call it the cyanobacteria summer for Lake Champlain and Burlington’s beaches.  The hot, dry weather came early and hung around for months. The heat made for perfect swimming days, but people seeking relief with a dip in Lake Champlain in Burlington were out of luck.

Brattleboro Retreat To Lay Off 85 Employees, Cut Four Programs

On Friday, the Brattleboro Retreat announced it will lay off 85 employees in the next two months, and cut four programs: its addiction treatment hub, its addiction management program, the Mulberry Bush Independent School early learning center, and its K-12 school, called Meadows Education Center.