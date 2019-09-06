Daylight Come and I Want To Go Home

All those amazing Canadian songwriters, a lush preview of live local performances, and the day in 1956 when Harry Belafonte's "Calypso" album soared to #1 on the pop charts!

This program will air on Sunday September 8th from 7 - 10 pm

This week's calendar announcements:

Dana and Susan Robinson will bring their vivid songwriting and storytelling with fiddle tunes, banjo grooves, and rich harmony singing to the Blue Wave Concert, Saturday September 14th at the Maple Corner Community Center, County Rd, Calais, VT. This fundraising event will start at 7 p.m.

Americana touring artist Davey O. in an intimate Friday the 13th performance at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls. Door at 6:30 p.m., music at 7:30.

Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph is pleased to announce The Fretless in performance on the Chandler Main Stage. The show is Friday, September 13 at 7:30 p.m.

The PM Sundays series at the Richmond Congregational Church presents Katherine MacLellan on Sunday September 15th at 4 p.m.

Greg and Aidan Ryan (formerly They Might Be Gypsies) will perform gypsy jazz for the Burnham Music Series, at Burnham Hall, 52 River Rd., Lincoln, on Saturday, September 14th at 7:30 p.m.

Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY presents the eclectic acoustic quartet Charm City Junction on Friday September 13th at 7:30 p.m.

Rick Norcross will be part of the opening ceremonies for the newly renovated Pierson Library in Shelburne at 11a.m. on Saturday September 14th.

Francesca Blanchard will perform as part of the Grand Point North festival in Burlington on Saturday September 14th

