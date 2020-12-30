Related Program: 
The Deadliest Month

By , & 9 hours ago
The latest COVID-19 update. Plus, Senator Bernie Sanders pushes for more stimulus, a prison on lockdown, and a skiing win.

Vermont Reports 87 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 New Deaths

By VPR Staff Dec 28, 2020
Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Monday, Dec. 28.

Officials Forecast Flat Growth For COVID-19 Cases, If Vermonters Avoid New Year’s Gatherings

By VPR Staff 19 hours ago
Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Tuesday, Dec. 29.