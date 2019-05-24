Dealing With The Dreaded Mosquito

Live call-in discussion: They're annoying and they're headed our way. At any moment, you'll be outside and will hear the fateful buzzing of mosquitoes. Vermont Edition will get you prepared for the onslaught of this annoying insect. And maybe even find a reason to appreciate them.

Patti Casey, the Agency of Agriculture’s environmental surveillance program director, and Natalie Kwit, the state public health veterinarian, join us to discuss some of Vermont's 45 species of mosquito, what a mosquito control district is (and why we only have two) and why you should concerned about West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. And we'll get tips on avoiding mosquito bites.

Post your questions or comments about mosquitoes below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.