Vermont Edition

Dealing With The Dreaded Mosquito

By & 4 minutes ago
  • Vermont has 45 species of mosquitoes and all of them are pretty pesky.
    CHBD / iStock

Live call-in discussion: They're annoying and they're headed our way. At any moment, you'll be outside and will hear the fateful buzzing of mosquitoes. Vermont Edition will get you prepared for the onslaught of this annoying insect. And maybe even find a reason to appreciate them.

Patti Casey, the Agency of Agriculture’s environmental surveillance program director, and Natalie Kwit, the state public health veterinarian, join us to discuss some of Vermont's 45 species of mosquito, what a mosquito control district is (and why we only have two) and why you should concerned about West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. And we'll get tips on avoiding mosquito bites.

Post your questions or comments about mosquitoes below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Energy & Environment
Health
Mosquitoes

A Look Into The Lab: Mosquito Testing

By Jul 31, 2015
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Every year in June, the Vermont Department of Health starts collecting mosquitoes at various locations around the state. The vials of mosquitoes then travel to Burlington where they're tested for Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.

No Slapping Matter: Mosquitoes in Vermont

By & Jul 11, 2013
sectionhiker.com / Flickr

Thurs 07/11/13 Noon and 7PM  It’s late at night and you’re desperate to get to sleep, but there’s one solitary mosquito whining around your room. Mosquitoes are more than just an annoyance, though. They can carry deadly diseases, and it seems like there’s more of them every year.

We'll talk with state entomologist Alan Graham and infectious disease epidemiologist Erica Berl to learn more about mosquitoes, the diseases they carry, and how to get rid of them.

In The Wilderness: Safe Hiking In Vermont And Beyond

By & May 20, 2019
"Vermont Edition" looks at the challenges and dangers solo hikers face, in Vermont and beyond.
Tim Foster / Unsplash

An attack on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia in early May left one hiker dead and another injured. The violence ignited conversations among hikers across the country, sharing stories of times they felt unsafe and reconciling the relative safety of the wilderness with fears such incidents could happen again. We're talking with experienced hikers about staying safe on the trail.