Death Certificates Released For Man Killed In Rutland Shooting, His Cousin

The Vermont Department of Health released death certificates on Tuesday for the Rutland man killed by police in a shootout last week, and a second man killed in a related homicide.

Christopher G. Louras, 33, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head fired by police, according to Vermont's Chief Medical Examiner. He also suffered gunshots to his torso and extremities. He is the son of former Rutland mayor Christopher Louras.

The younger Louras’ cousin, 34-year-old Nicholas Louras, died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, authorities said. Nicholas Louras was found dead on Route 53 in Salisbury, hours after police killed his cousin.

Vermont State Police have said the deaths of the cousins are related, and that there is no suspect at-large in the death of Nicholas Louras. Police have declined to provide more information.