VPR News

Death Certificates Released For Man Killed In Rutland Shooting, His Cousin

  • A sign on a door.
    The Vermont Department of Health released the death certificates for Christopher G. Louras, the man killed by Rutland police last week, and his cousin Nicholas Louras, who was found dead on Route 53 in Salisbury.
Christopher G. Louras, 33, was killed by a gunshot wound to the head fired by police, according to Vermont's Chief Medical Examiner. He also suffered gunshots to his torso and extremities. He is the son of former Rutland mayor Christopher Louras.

More from VPR: VSP Investigating After Rutland Police Fatally Shoot Former Mayor's Son [Oct. 8]

The younger Louras’ cousin, 34-year-old Nicholas Louras, died of gunshot wounds to the head and neck, authorities said. Nicholas Louras was found dead on Route 53 in Salisbury, hours after police killed his cousin.

Vermont State Police have said the deaths of the cousins are related, and that there is no suspect at-large in the death of Nicholas Louras. Police have declined to provide more information.

