Vermont Edition

The Debate Over Decriminalizing The Addiction Treatment Drug Buprenorphine

    A July 23, 2018 file photo from Greenfield, Mass., of packets of buprenorphine. On this "Vermont Edition," we're talking about the debate over decriminalizing unprescribed buprenorphine in Vermont.
    Elise Amendola / Associated Press

A bill under consideration by the Vermont Legislature would decriminalize the possession of unprescribed buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder. Proponents say the bill would save lives; critics say it would send a dangerous message.

We're joined by Progressive Rep. Selene Colburn, of Burlington, lead sponsor of H.162 — the bill that would decriminalize the possession of unprescribed buprenorphine — and by Democratic Rep. William Notte, of Rutland City, an opponent of the bill.

Listeners: We want to hear from you, especially if you have personal experience with buprenorphine and opioid use disorder. Post your comments and questions below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Health
Opioid Addiction
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature

