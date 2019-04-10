The Debate Over Decriminalizing The Addiction Treatment Drug Buprenorphine

A bill under consideration by the Vermont Legislature would decriminalize the possession of unprescribed buprenorphine, a drug used to treat opioid use disorder. Proponents say the bill would save lives; critics say it would send a dangerous message.

We're joined by Progressive Rep. Selene Colburn, of Burlington, lead sponsor of H.162 — the bill that would decriminalize the possession of unprescribed buprenorphine — and by Democratic Rep. William Notte, of Rutland City, an opponent of the bill.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.