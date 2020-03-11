Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Debating The Democratic Nominee: Pearson, Shumlin On Sanders Vs. Biden

By & 1 minute ago
  • A photo collage of Vermont State Sen Chris Pearson, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin.
    State Sen.Chris Pearson, left, supports Sen. Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee for preisdent. Former Gov. Peter Shumlin, right, supports former Vice President Joe Biden. The Vermont lawmakers debate the candidates' merits on "Vermont Edition."
    Pearson: Tony Talbot. Shumlin: Alex Brandon Monsivais. Biden and Sanders: Paul Sancya. / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: State Sen. Chris Pearson is a staunch supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. Three-term Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin favors former Vice President Joe Biden as the party's nominee for the White House. Thursday on Vermont Edition, the past Progressive caucus leader and the former governor debate the Democratic nominee for president.

Sanders vowed Wednesday to continue his campaign despite disappointing results in the "Big Tuesday" Primary.

With the primary now down to just Sanders and Biden, we hear arguments about which candidate is the strongest to lead the party and to run against President Trump. 

Our guests are:

  • Former Gov. Peter Shumlin, making the case for nominee Joe Biden
  • Sen. Chris Pearson, a Progressive/Democrat arguing in favor of Bernie Sanders

Share your thoughts on the candidates, and the debate, in the comments below. 

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Campaign 2020
Joe Biden
Bernie Sanders
Peter Shumlin
David Zuckerman

Related Content

The Road Ahead For Bernie Sanders And Joe Biden

By & Mar 5, 2020
Bernie Sanders points and grimaces, left, and Joe Biden smiles, right, at their respective debate stage lecterns.
Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

Super Tuesday is behind us. And the field of Democratic presidential contenders has narrowed. We'll look at what lies ahead for the two remaining major candidates: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden.

Plus, a preview of next week's Michigan primary. Sanders won the Great Lakes State in 2016. Will he manage to do it again this year?

Biden Campaign Cements Strong Position With More Wins; Sanders' Path Narrows

By 12 hours ago

Updated at 9:04 a.m. ET

Joe Biden continued his impressive string of primary wins, easily besting Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and Idaho on Tuesday.

With a big delegate lead, he solidified his position as the favorite for his party's nomination to face President Trump in November. Sanders was the projected winner in North Dakota while votes were still being counted in Washington.

VPR - Vermont PBS 2020 Poll Finds Big Support For Scott, Sanders

By VPR Staff Feb 18, 2020
A word cloud showing names of presidential candidates.
Infogram

More than halfway into his second term, Gov. Phil Scott enjoys widespread popularity and a huge advantage over his potential Democratic rivals. And Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders appears poised to coast to victory in his home state's presidential primary.

These are two of the big takeaways from a new VPR - Vermont PBS poll released Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders To Stay In The Race Despite Key Losses

By & 8 hours ago

Updated at 1:43 p.m. ET

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to stay in the 2020 Democratic presidential race despite another disappointing primary night.

Two weeks ago, Sanders was the unlikely front-runner for the nomination. Now former Vice President Joe Biden has consolidated support so rapidly, and won so many states, that Sanders is facing calls to drop out of the race.

But Sanders announced his intention to press on in a statement on Wednesday.