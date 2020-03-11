Debating The Democratic Nominee: Zuckerman, Shumlin On Sanders Vs. Biden

Live call-in discussion: Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is a staunch supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders for president. Three-term Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin favors former Vice President Joe Biden as the party's nominee for the White House. Thursday on Vermont Edition, the lieutenant governor and the former governor debate the Democratic nominee for president.

Sanders vowed Wednesday to continue his campaign despite disappointing results in the "Big Tuesday" Primary.

With the primary now down to just Sanders and Biden, we hear arguments about which candidate is the strongest to lead the party and to run against President Trump.

Our guests are:

Former Gov. Peter Shumlin , making the case for nominee Joe Biden

, making the case for nominee Joe Biden Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, arguing for nominee Bernie Sanders

Share your thoughts on the candidates, and the debate, in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.