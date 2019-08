Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Susanna Malkki, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

Debussy: Gigues, from Images

Bartok: Violin Concerto No. 2

Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

Ades: ...but all shall be well

Sibelius: Violin Concerto (excerpt) (Hilary Hahn, violin; Marin Alsop, conductor)

Listen Saturday August 24 at 8 p.m.