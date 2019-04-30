Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

A Decade On, Restaurant Week Serves Up Dining Deals

By & 1 hour ago
  • Restaurant Week provides opportunities to try new places, new dishes and to help raise money for the Vermont Foodbank.
    Restaurant Week provides opportunities to try new places, new dishes and to help raise money for the Vermont Foodbank.
    Alex Munsell / Unsplash

For the last 10 years, the publication Seven Days has been putting on Restaurant Week, where food establishments around the state offer specials to entice people to try new meals and new places. We are not quite at the halfway mark of this year's event, so there's still time to find a feast that fits your appetite and your wallet. And to help raise money for the Vermont Foodbank.

Corey Grenier, marketing and events director for Seven Days, talked to Vermont Edition about the highlights of Restaurant Week, including some special themed offerings.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Agriculture
Seven Days
VPR News

Related Content

VPR Cafe: Noshing In 'The Noosk'

By Ric Cengeri & Jake Rusnock Apr 26, 2019
Keeping the namesake and the flavors of the Junior's restaurants alive, Junior's Original serves classic Italian fare in Winooski.
James Buck / Seven Days

When Winooski replaced its downtown with urban renewal and then with a traffic circle, who could have guessed it would turn into a dining destination? Well it did, and it continues to grow and offer a wide array of cuisine.

Dosa Kitchen Food Truck Gives Vt. A Taste Of India. New Cookbook Spreads The Love.

By & Jul 23, 2018
The masala dosa is one of "Huffington Post's" foods from around the world that you must try before you die.
Kristen Teig / Clarkson Potter/Publishers, Courtesy

Since 2014, southern Vermonters have had the pleasure of experiencing the tastes of southern India, courtesy of the Dosa Kitchen food truck. A new cookbook now takes the recipes for these flavorful and aromatic dishes beyond Brattleboro.

Joe Beef Vs. The Apocalypse: Montreal Chefs Take On Sobriety And The End Of The World

By & Apr 8, 2019
David McMillan, Fred Morin and Meredith Erickson are authors of 'Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse: Another Cookbook of Sorts.'
Jonathan Castellino

The iconic Montreal restaurant Joe Beef is known for excess. Now, the two chef-owners of the restaurant have embraced sobriety, and have written a new cookbook that's about food and the apocalypse. We're talking to them about working in the restaurant biz without drinking, and cooking for the end of the world.