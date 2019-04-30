A Decade On, Restaurant Week Serves Up Dining Deals

For the last 10 years, the publication Seven Days has been putting on Restaurant Week, where food establishments around the state offer specials to entice people to try new meals and new places. We are not quite at the halfway mark of this year's event, so there's still time to find a feast that fits your appetite and your wallet. And to help raise money for the Vermont Foodbank.

Corey Grenier, marketing and events director for Seven Days, talked to Vermont Edition about the highlights of Restaurant Week, including some special themed offerings.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.