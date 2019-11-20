Related Program: 
VPR News

Democratic Debate: Live Fact Check, Analysis Of November's Faceoff

By 3 minutes ago
  • Angela Hsieh / NPR
Originally published on November 20, 2019 8:36 pm

Loading...

Here's the background:

Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Atlanta is taking place in the middle of a flurry of impeachment hearings and less than three months away from the first primary votes.

The field has shifted since the candidates were on stage together in October: former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke has dropped out. Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has jumped in (though he will not be on the stage Wednesday), and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is mulling his next move.

Ten candidates qualified for this month's debate, hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post. They take the stage a 9 p.m. ET. Those candidates are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; businessman Tom Steyer; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Read more about where the candidates stand on key issues, including health care, climate and gun policy. And here are key political questions we had ahead of the debate.

Follow NPR through the night for live analysis and fact checks of the candidates' remarks.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Bernie Sanders
Campaign 2020

Related Content

Two Progressives Diverge In A 2020 Run: Differences Between Sanders, Warren Come To Fore

By Oct 23, 2019
Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren shake hands, pose for a photo
Paul Sancya / Associated Press

There are now roughly 100 days before the Iowa caucuses and the pace of the Democratic presidential race is picking up. In the past few weeks, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been rising in the polls while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has lost some ground.

While Sanders and Warren share a progressive position on many key issues, the two candidates are now beginning to highlight their differences.

Sanders' Health, Age On Voters' Minds As Campaign Swings Through Iowa

By Nov 3, 2019
Bernie Sanders town hall
VPR / Henry Epp

One month after suffering a heart attack, Sen. Bernie Sanders kept up a brisk campaign schedule in Iowa over the weekend, and tried to ease voters' concerns about his health. Sanders' campaign swing followed the release of a New York Times/Siena College poll on Friday, showing him in second place in the Democratic presidential race in Iowa, three points behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Sanders has a strong base of support in the state, but his physical condition and electability were on the minds of Iowa voters.

Sanders Elicits Passion, And Ambivalence, Among Iowa Voters

By Nov 1, 2019
Iowa State University students
Henry Epp, Meg Malone / VPR

Participating in the Iowa caucus can be more complicated than casting a ballot. So at Iowa State University on Wednesday night, about 20 students staged a mock caucus to practice the process. The names of each Democratic candidate were taped to chairs set up around a room in the student union. Students were instructed to huddle around the chair of their preferred candidate and make a brief pitch.