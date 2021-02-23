Deputy Health Commissioner On COVID-19 Vaccines, New Vt. State Guidance

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine when visiting or returning to Vermont. This hour, we get the details on new state guidance and the vaccine rollout, and we answer your COVID-19-related inquiries.



Our guest is:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.