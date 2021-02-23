Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Deputy Health Commissioner On COVID-19 Vaccines, New Vt. State Guidance

By & 6 minutes ago
  • A sign reading 'face coverings required' per Gov. Phil Scott outside a general store entrance.
    At Emmon's Supermarket in Grand Isle, a sign instructs shoppers to wear a mask when they enter, per Gov. Phil Scott's executive order.
    Abagael Giles / VPR File

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott announced last week that travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not have to quarantine when visiting or returning to Vermont. This hour, we get the details on new state guidance and the vaccine rollout, and we answer your COVID-19-related inquiries.

Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Vaccinations
Travel
Education

Related Content

News Roundup: Officials Report 102 New COVID Cases, 1 More Death

By VPR Staff 19 hours ago
A duck blind through the branches, on the ice on Lake Champlain near Milton.
Abagael Giles / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Monday, Feb. 22.

'There's Some Gaps': Racial Justice Advocate Calls For Vt. To Revisit COVID Vax Plan

By & 13 hours ago
A needle going into the arm of a person with brown skin
Sean_Warren / iStock

As Vermont works to expand who can get vaccinated for COVID-19, state officials say they are committed to ensuring those disproportionately affected by the virus, including those who are Black, Indigenous and people of color, have equitable access to the vaccine. But what does equitable mean, and is the state's plan achieving it?

Watch: President Biden Delivers Emotional Remembrance Of 500,000 COVID-19 Victims

By 14 hours ago

Updated at 6:45 p.m. ET

President Biden and Vice President Harris acknowledged and honored a grim milestone Monday: the death of more than 500,000 Americans from COVID-19.

Biden and Harris, along with first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, emerged from the White House at sundown. They stood at the foot of South Portico, covered in 500 candles honoring the dead, and listened to a Marine band play Amazing Grace as they held a moment of silence.