Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Deputy Health Commissioner On Updated Gathering Guidance, COVID-19 Case Trends And Vaccinations

By & 43 minutes ago
  • A cantaloupe paper sign with black bolded lettering reads COVID-19 vaccines Text COVID to 51034, above the card scanning device at a pharmacy checkout window.
    At Kinney Drugs in Hinesburg, a sign directs customers to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines online, at the register. You can sign up for vaccines directly through the Vermont Department of Health as well. Today, we hear an update on vaccination in Vermont.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

Live call-in discussion: The Scott administration has issued updated guidance for multi-household gatherings. Two unvaccinated individuals or households may now gather at any given time in Vermont.

In addition, the state's restaurants may now seat as many as six people at a table from different households. And playdates for children are allowed again. In our weekly health update, we talk through all of this, plus more on Vermont's vaccination strategy and other COVID-19 news.

Our guest is:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

We've closed our comments. Read about ways to get in touch here.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Coronavirus
Vermont Department of Health
Vaccinations
Vaccine

Related Content

‘I Miss The Heck Out Of Him': A Year In, COVID-19 Has Killed More Than 200 Vermonters

By Mar 15, 2021
A collage of portraits of people who died after contracting COVID-19 in Vermont.
Elodie Reed / VPR

It’s been almost exactly one year since Vermont’s first COVID-19 fatality. The virus has killed more than 200 Vermonters so far. The death toll here is small compared to most other states, but the loss of each person ripples out through their family, friends and community.

To better understand the Vermonters who died, VPR reached out to the families of many of the fallen. Here are some of their stories.

'I'm What This Guy Has': A Doctor Reflects On Treating Vt.'s First COVID-19 Patient

By 4 hours ago
two doctors in white coats and surgical masks walk through a sunny hospital hallway
Dr. Marinshine Gentler, Courtesy

On March 7, 2020, the Vermont Department of Health announced the state’s first case of COVID-19. It was in Bennington County, at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The patient was one of Dr. Marinshine Gentler’s.

WHO Points To Wildlife Farms In Southern China As Likely Source Of Pandemic

By Michaeleen Doucleff 4 hours ago

A member of the World Health Organization investigative team says wildlife farms in southern China are the most likely source of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDC Looks At Whether 3 Feet — Instead Of 6 — Is Safe For Schools' Social Distancing

By 4 hours ago

As President Biden pushes to get students back in schools, there's one crucial question: How much social distance is necessary in the classroom?

The answer (to that question) has huge consequences for how many students can safely fit into classrooms. Public schools in particular are finding it difficult to accommodate a full return if 6 feet of social distancing is required — a key factor behind many schools offering hybrid schedules that bring students back to the classroom just a few days a week.

Vermont's First COVID Patient

By , & 5 hours ago

The doctor who treated Vermont’s first case of COVID-19 looks back on the past year. Plus, protecting bats, a low vaccination rate in Essex County, and a growing outbreak in Newport.