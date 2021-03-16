Deputy Health Commissioner On Updated Gathering Guidance, COVID-19 Case Trends And Vaccinations

Live call-in discussion: The Scott administration has issued updated guidance for multi-household gatherings. Two unvaccinated individuals or households may now gather at any given time in Vermont.

In addition, the state's restaurants may now seat as many as six people at a table from different households. And playdates for children are allowed again. In our weekly health update, we talk through all of this, plus more on Vermont's vaccination strategy and other COVID-19 news.

Our guest is:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

