Despite Overall Sense of Optimism About The Future, Many Vermonters Feel Isolated

The results of the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of the VPR and Vermont PBS This Land project, were released Monday morning. Many Vermonters feel optimistic about the future, but some are lacking a strong sense of community. At noon, join Vermont Edition for a discussion on isolation and loneliness.

Explore the survey results here.

Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation and George Karabakakis, chief executive officer at Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, will join us to discuss community connection and feelings of isolation and loneliness. Susan Randall, private investigator at VTPrivateye, LLC will also join the discussion.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

This fall, VPR and Vermont PBS are collaborating to present This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont to explore the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Vermont — from health care and education to the economy, housing, workforce training and so much more.

This project was made possible by our supporters, and by AARP Vermont and the Vermont Community Foundation.