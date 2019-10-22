Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Despite Overall Sense of Optimism About The Future, Many Vermonters Feel Isolated

By & 4 minutes ago
  • A farm in a field.
    According to the Vermont Rural Life Survey, some Vermonters struggle with feelings of isolation and loneliness.
    miroslav_1 / iStock

The results of the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of the VPR and Vermont PBS This Land project, were released Monday morning. Many Vermonters feel optimistic about the future, but some are lacking a strong sense of community.  At noon, join Vermont Edition for a discussion on isolation and loneliness.

Explore the survey results here.

Dan Smith, president and CEO of the Vermont Community Foundation and George Karabakakis, chief executive officer at Health Care & Rehabilitation Services of Southeastern Vermont, will join us to discuss community connection and feelings of isolation and loneliness.  Susan Randall, private investigator at VTPrivateye, LLC will also join the discussion. 

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Credit Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

This fall, VPR and Vermont PBS are collaborating to present This Land: The Changing Story of Rural Vermont to explore the challenges and opportunities of living in rural Vermont — from health care and education to the economy, housing, workforce training and so much more.

This project was made possible by our supporters, and by AARP Vermont and the Vermont Community Foundation.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
This Land

Related Content

Parsing The Vermont Rural Life Survey Results

By , & Oct 20, 2019
This Land in green text. The changing story of rural Vermont, in black text.
Kyle Blair / Vermont PBS

The results of the Vermont Rural Life Survey, a part of the VPR and Vermont PBS This Land project, will be released Monday morning. At noon, join Vermont Edition for a discussion of the results with Castleton University political science professor Rich Clark.  

VPR & Vermont PBS Rural Life Survey Spotlights Vermonters' Optimism, But Also Challenges

By Oct 21, 2019
A road in Vermont in fall looking toward mountains
Elodie Reed / VPR

Vermonters generally enjoy life in their rural communities, and most say they're optimistic about the future, according to the new Rural Life Survey commissioned by VPR and Vermont PBS. But the poll also reveals stark challenges threatening the future of rural economies that experts say are in a time of "enormous transition."

Surveyed Vermonters See Dairy As Key To State's Identity, But Farmers Say It's A Struggle

By 4 hours ago
A man stands in a field wearing a red shirt
John Dillon / VPR

More than 90% of those surveyed in the new VPR-Vermont PBS Rural Life Survey said the dairy industry is "somewhat important" or "very important" to Vermont, yet this treasured way of life is in serious trouble.