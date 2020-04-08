Related Program: 
Disaster Loans & Paycheck Protections: Coronavirus Relief For Vermont Businesses

  • A picture of Ben Franklin on the $100 bill wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus.
    "Vermont Edition" looks at the economic disaster relief loans and paycheck protection forgivable loans in the CARES Act in response to the coronavirus.
Live 12:30 p.m. discussion: In the $2 trillion federal coronavirus relief package are two economic lifelines to small businesses: low-interest "economic disaster relief loans" for business expenses, and a "paycheck protection program" of forgivable loans if the money keeps workers on the payroll. We talk with a business councilor about the need for the loans in Vermont and delays in getting funds to struggling businesses.

Our guest is:

Share your questions about the disaster relief and payroll protection loans in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

