Districts Respond To Positive COVID-19 Results One Week Into New School Year

Live call-in discussion: It's been one week since K-12 schools reopened in Vermont and already some are reporting positive cases of COVID-19. This hour on our weekly health update, we talk with a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont, as well as the deputy health commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.

Our guests are:

Dr. Benjamin Lee is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital

Tracy Dolan is the deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

