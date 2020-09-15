Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Districts Respond To Positive COVID-19 Results One Week Into New School Year

By & 39 minutes ago
    Over the weekend, parents of students at two Vermont school districts were notified about positive cases of COVID-19.
Live call-in discussion: It's been one week since K-12 schools reopened in Vermont and already some are reporting positive cases of COVID-19. This hour on our weekly health update, we talk with a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont, as well as the deputy health commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.

Our guests are:

  • Dr. Benjamin Lee is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital
  • Tracy Dolan is the deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.

Today is the first day of school for Vermont K-12 students, and some of them are stepping foot in their school building for the first time since March. But not without trepidation. This hour, we'll check in with the Health Department and answer questions about back to school, vaccines, testing and more.