Districts Respond To Positive COVID-19 Results One Week Into New School Year

Live call-in discussion: It's been one week since K-12 schools reopened in Vermont and already some are reporting positive cases of COVID-19. This hour on our weekly health update, we talk with a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont, as well as the deputy health commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health.
Our guests are:
- Dr. Benjamin Lee is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital
- Tracy Dolan is the deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health
Broadcast live on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7:00 p.m.
Have questions or tips?
