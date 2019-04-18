'Do I Scare You?': Weybridge Teen's Poem Confronts Islamophobia

Last month, the Addison Independent published a poem by Narges Anzali, a 13-year-old eighth grader who attends Middlebury Union Middle School. The poem is titled simply: "To All The People Who Hate Muslims."

Anzali originally wrote it as part of the Young Writers Project and its publication in her local newspaper came on the heels of the mass shooting in New Zealand, where 50 people at two separate mosques in Christchurch were killed in an act of terrorism.

Vermont Edition spoke to Anzali about her poem and her impetus for writing it.

You can read her poem here.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.