'Do I Scare You?': Weybridge Teen's Poem Confronts Islamophobia

  Mourners lay flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, March 18, 2019.
    Mourners lay flowers on a wall at the Botanical Gardens in Christchurch, New Zealand, Monday, March 18, 2019.
    Vincent Thian / AP

Last month, the Addison Independent published a poem by Narges Anzali, a 13-year-old eighth grader who attends Middlebury Union Middle School. The poem is titled simply: "To All The People Who Hate Muslims."

Anzali originally wrote it as part of the Young Writers Project and its publication in her local newspaper came on the heels of the mass shooting in New Zealand, where 50 people at two separate mosques in Christchurch were killed in an act of terrorism.

Vermont Edition spoke to Anzali about her poem and her impetus for writing it.

You can read her poem here.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Young Writers Project: 'To All The People Who Hate Muslims'

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees the American people the right to freedom of religion - but that is not to say that bigotry does not persist in our midst, as this week's 13-year-old poet Narges Anzali, of Weybridge, points out.
YWP Media Library, photo featuring Narges Anzali

To all the people who hate Muslims:
Do I scare you? They call it Islamophobia after all.

Burlington, South Burlington High School Poets Write And Perform To Create Change

Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR File

Four Vermont high school sophomores are using slam poetry to challenge stereotypes about the Muslim community. Calling themselves "Muslim Girls Making Change," they're representing the state at a national slam poetry festival this summer.

Islam In Vermont

Annie Russell / VPR

World events, like the shootings at the offices of French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo and the bombing at the 2013 Boston Marathon, have had a negative effect on the opinions held about followers of Islam. But in Vermont, almost 4,000 Muslims have easily integrated into the community.