The Doctor and the Daddies

Our annual Father's Day show, and many kind thoughts about the late great Dr. John.

This program will air on Sunday June 16th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's caendar announcements

The Good Times Cafe in Hinesburg presents Peter Mulvey on Wednesday June 19th.

Mary McGinniss and the Selkies will be performing in Shelburne at a food truck and wine tasting event at Shelburne Wine and Coffee on Thursday June 20th from 5 - 8 p.m. and at Radio Bean in Burlington on Friday June 21st from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

ex-pat Vermonter Lui Collins will be performing at a potluck and house concert in Jericho on Sunday June 24th. For reservations and information please email Brooklyn.musicianvt@gmail.com

The Whallonsburg Grange Hall in Essex, New York presents an intimate evening of music with world renowned banjo artist Tony Trischka on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30pm. Tony Trishka will also be performing at the Double E in Essex Junction on Sunday June 23rd at 7:30

Philadelphia-based acoustic trio The End of America plays a record-release show at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls on Friday, June 21st. Izzy Heltai opens. Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 8.

Red Hot Juba plays this week at Red Square in Burlington on Thursday June 20th at 7 p.m.



