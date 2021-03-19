Don Alter’s Neighbors

Related Program: 
Losing a neighbor to COVID-19. Plus, federal funds for broadband coming into Vermont, Gov. Scott asks for more refugees to be sent to the state, and another COVID variant.

Remembering The Vermonters Lost To COVID

By & 11 hours ago
A collage of portraits of people who died after contracting COVID-19 in Vermont.
Elodie Reed / VPR

More than 200 Vermonters have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Brave Little State looks back on a year of loss.

News Roundup: Vermont Reports 139 New COVID-19 Cases

By VPR Staff 13 hours ago
A white plywood sign featuring the ridge of the green mountains reads Vermont above with black lettering and a red heart as the m.
Brittany Patterson / VPR

Vermont reporters provide a roundup of top news takeaways about the coronavirus and more for Thursday, March 18.

Health Care Advisors, Racial Justice Advocates Call On Governor To Vaccinate Vt. Inmates

By Mar 17, 2021
A prison fence against a blue sky.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

The health care experts advising Gov. Phil Scott on his COVID-19 vaccine rollout say it’s time for the state to immunize everyone incarcerated in Vermont prisons, but Scott said Wednesday that he still has no plans to prioritize inmates for the vaccine.

Coronavirus Deaths Spiked In Vt. This Winter, As Vaccines Were Around The Corner

By 20 hours ago
A photo, close-up, of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine box with red lettering on blue cardboard and a blue rim.
Paul Sancya / The Associated Press

More than 200 people in Vermont have died of COVID-19 over the past year. About a quarter of those deaths occurred in the first two months of the pandemic.