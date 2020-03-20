Related Program: 
All The Traditions

Don't Worry - Be Happy !

By 1 hour ago
  • The Hoosier Hotshots in 1935
    The Hoosier Hotshots in 1935
    Pubic Domain photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Fun and funny music to help deal with the Current Corona Catastrophe...

This program will air on Sunday, March 22nd from 7-10 p.m.

As far as we know, all live music performances in the VPR listening area have been postponed or cancelled.

Tags: 
VPR Music