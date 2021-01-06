Related Program: 
'The Doors Were Literally Being Battered Down': Rep. Peter Welch Describes U.S. Capitol Insurrection

  • A masked Rep. Peter Welch speaks in a selfie video from the House Chamber
    On Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Peter Welch shared a video update from the House Chamber over Twitter.
Vermont Rep. Peter Welch was among the lawmakers evacuated from the U.S. House Chamber Wednesday after pro-Trump extremists breached the Capitol building.

Welch told NPR that while they were leaving the chamber, he heard a "crashing sound" as people tried to force their way inside.

"And then I saw our Capitol police guns drawn, trying to find things that they could put against the door to hold back the incoming mob," Welch said. "And then the urgency that they displayed on their faces, again all the guns drawn, telling us to stay low, be on the floor."

In a subsequent conference call with reporters, Welch recounted more details: "The doors were literally being battered down."

Welch laid the blame of Wednesday's unrest and violence at the feet of President Donald Trump, continued to made baseless claims about the legitimacy about November's election.

"[Trump] bears maximum responsibility," Welch said. "This is a crime … it was incited by President Trump."

Welch, when asked by reporters, said he would support Trump's immediate removal from office, but the congressman admitted that it wasn't likely to happen. Instead, Welch said "we just gotta hang on" until President-Elect Joe Biden takes office later this month.

"This is a moment of great peril for our democracy," he said. "My hope is that we will find it in our soul to take on the challenge to revive our democracy."

In a tweet later in the afternoon, Sen. Patrick Leahy confirmed that he was unharmed.

