Doubling Down On Social Distancing: Health Officials & Post-Peak COVID-19 Guidance

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Vermont may have reached its peak for new COVID-19 cases, but health officials say the virus remains pervasive and only continuing efforts toward social distancing can keep the trends going in the right direction. We talk with state health officials for the latest on the coronavirus and what it'll take to keep "flattening the curve."

Our guests are:

Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Share your questions for health officials about the coronavirus or the state's response in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the noon hour; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.