Doubling Down On Social Distancing: Health Officials & Post-Peak COVID-19 Guidance

By & 5 hours ago
  • A playground outside J.F.K. Elementary School in Winooski remains shut down in mid-April due to the coronavirus pandemic. We're talking to state health offiicals for the latest on the virus and Vermont's response.
    Matthew Smith / VPR

Live 12 p.m. discussion: Vermont may have reached its peak for new COVID-19 cases, but health officials say the virus remains pervasive and only continuing efforts toward social distancing can keep the trends going in the right direction. We talk with state health officials for the latest on the coronavirus and what it'll take to keep "flattening the curve." 

Our guests are:

  • Tracy Dolan, deputy commissioner for the Vermont Department of Health

Share your questions for health officials about the coronavirus or the state's response in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 20, 2020 in the noon hour; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Brattleboro Retreat Will Receive $7.3 Million Bailout To Weather COVID-19 Crisis

By Apr 18, 2020
A silver box and tube machine running into a room.
Konstantin von Krusenstiern / Brattleboro Retreat, Courtesy

The Brattleboro Retreat will receive an emergency $7.3 million state bailout to stabilize its finances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'Losing Sleep, Worrying': COVID-19 Sweeps Through Two Vermont Nursing Homes

By Apr 17, 2020
Two people, one younger, one older, sit together for a photo.
Courtesy

The first outbreak of coronavirus in the U.S. happened in a nursing home in Washington state, and since then, outbreaks have continued to show up in facilities around the country. Vermont is no different. The state’s largest outbreaks have also been in nursing homes.

How Are Vermont Prisons Handling COVID-19?

By Apr 17, 2020
Two people wearing masks and blue gloves, filling clear bottles from larger jugs.
Elodie Reed / VPR

Parole officers doling out hand sanitizer. Inmates cooking for those in quarantine. At the Vermont Department of Corrections, it's all hands on deck.

Scott Promises Relief For Jobless Vermonters Snagged In Unemployment Backlog

By Apr 17, 2020
Signs saying we can do this and Vermont Strong and Love.
Sarah Priestap / For VPR

With more than 30,000 jobless Vermonters still waiting for their first unemployment checks, Gov. Phil Scott has authorized the state treasury to begin issuing $1,200 checks to people stuck in the backlog.