Vermont Edition

Is Drought Affecting Vermont's Groundwater?

By & 25 minutes ago
  • A map showing drought conditions in New England generally and Vermont specifically
    Much of New England is facing unusually dry or drought conditions, but what does the drought mean for Vermont's groundwater? We talk with Vermont DEC's Rodney Pingree.
    National Drought Monitor

Live Wednesday discussion: Vermont, and much of New England, is heading into the fall experiencing moderate-to-extreme drought. The dry conditions are leading to increased threats of northeast forest fires and water conservation efforts in New Hampshire. But what does the drought mean for Vermont's groundwater? We speak to Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to find out.

Our guest is:

  • Rodney Pingree, chief for the Water Resources Section of Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation, overseeing programs dealing with groundwater, well drilling, and source water permitting and protection.

