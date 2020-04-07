Related Program: 
Dumped Milk, Falling Prices, Shrinking Demand: Vermont Dairy And The Coronavirus

By & 1 hour ago
  • Cows on the Orr family's dairy farm, in Orwell, are pictured in this 2015 file photo. Anson Tebbetts, Vermont's agriculture secretary, spoke to VPR recently about Vermont's dairy industry and about challenges faced by the state's farmers.
    We talk with dairy farmers, a cheese maker and the Secretary of Agriculture about the dairy industry in the wake of economic turmoil caused by the coronavirus.
    Kathleen Masterson / VPR file

Live call-in discussion: With restaurants and schools closed, some dairy producers and processors say they're seeing demand for Vermont dairy shrink. That's led to falling milk prices last month and some dairy farmers and producers dumping milk. We talk with Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts and dairy farmers about the disruptions.

Our guests are:

  • Anson Tebbetts, secretary of Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.
  • Paul Doton, a fourth-generation dairy farm in Barnard and member of the Agri-Mark Board of Directors, representing a region of 41 farmers in Vermont and New Hampshire.
  • Leon Berthiaumesenior advisor of DFA-Vermont operations, which merged with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery in August.
  • Mateo Kehler, head cheesemaker and cofounder of Jasper Hill Farm, an artisan cheesemaker in Greensboro.

Share your questions or comments on the impact of the coronavirus on Vermont's dairy industry in the comments below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

