Dumped Milk, Falling Prices, Shrinking Demand: Vermont Dairy And The Coronavirus

Live call-in discussion: With restaurants and schools closed, some dairy producers and processors say they're seeing demand for Vermont dairy shrink. That's led to falling milk prices last month and some dairy farmers and producers dumping milk. We talk with Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts and dairy farmers about the disruptions.

Our guests are:

Anson Tebbetts, secretary of Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets.

secretary of Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets. Paul Doton , a fourth-generation dairy farm in Barnard and member of the Agri-Mark Board of Directors, representing a region of 41 farmers in Vermont and New Hampshire.

a fourth-generation dairy farm in Barnard and member of the Agri-Mark Board of Directors, representing a region of 41 farmers in Vermont and New Hampshire. Leon Berthiaume, senior advisor of DFA-Vermont operations, which merged with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery in August.

senior advisor of DFA-Vermont operations, which merged with the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery in August. Mateo Kehler, head cheesemaker and cofounder of Jasper Hill Farm, an artisan cheesemaker in Greensboro.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.