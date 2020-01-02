The Eastern World, It Is Explodin'

We start the year off with mandolins, Memphis soul, Bsrry McGuire, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday January 5th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

"P.M. Sundays" at the Richmond Congregational Church presents The Dunham Shoe Factory on Sunday January 12th at 4:00 p.m.

Spruce Peak Arts presents Martin Sexton on Saturday January 11th at 7 p.m.

The Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble will be performing this week on Monday, January 6th in Burlington's College Street Congregational Church, on Tuesday, January 7th at the Unitarian Church of Norwich, andat the Congregational Church of Westminster West on Wednesday, January 8th. All shows begin each night at 7:00 p.m.

A Vermont based mandolin trio consisting of Will Patton, Jamie Masefield, and Matt Flinner w/ bassist Pat Melvin will perform at the following venues:Wednesday 1/8 The Lamp Shop, Burlington VT, 9 pmFriday 1/10 Artistree, Woodstock, VT, 7:30 pm. Saturday 1/11 Burnham Hall, Lincoln, VT, 7:30 pm. Sunday 1/12 Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro, VT, 3 p.m.

Deer Scout & "The Duchess" Vera Kahn will perform at Radio Bean in Burlington on Friday January 10th at 8:30 p.m. There will be a Contra Dance with live music at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday, January 10 th at 7:30 p.m.