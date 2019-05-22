Related Program: 
EB-5 Development: 4 Named In Criminal Indictments Filed In Federal Court Over NEK Project

By & 7 minutes ago
  • A sign for PeakCM construction with an illustration of a proposed AnC bio building.
    The site of the proposed AnC Bio facility, pictured in 2016. The EB-5 project was stalled after allegations of fraud.
    Angela Evancie / VPR File

A federal grand jury has filed criminal charges against former Jay Peak developers Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger and two other men, more three years after regulators unmasked their "Ponzi-like" investment scheme.

*This post will be updated.*

The 14-count, 33-page indictment also names Quiros advisor William Kelly and Jong Weon Choi, a South Korean businessman, as defendants. Kelly, Stenger and Quiros are scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan will hold a press conference in Newport in the afternoon.

The indictment focuses on the scheme to develop a biotech facility, AnC Bio, in Newport, as part of a sprawling series of projects the men undertook under the federal EB-5 investor program.

The men raised $93 million from approximately 169 investors for the project, which was never built, despite repeated private and public assurances that the project was viable. According the indictment, final designs were never even completed. Instead, most of the money was embezzled or used to pay off other debts, according to the indictment.

While Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan said last summer that a federal criminal investigation into Quiros was under way, federal authorities haven't confirmed or denied the existence of a criminal federal investigation until now.

An EB-5 Refresher

In 2016, Ariel Quiros and Bill Stenger were accused of running a "Ponzi-like" scheme that defrauded more than $200 million from foreign investors through the federal EB-5 program, which offers a path to citizenship for immigrant investors who agree to put at least $500,000 into approved projects in economically depressed regions of the United States and generate a certain number of jobs.

The money was intended for development projects in the Northeast Kingdom, including Jay Peak Ski Resort and a proposed biomedical facility in Newport. State officials, like Gov. Peter Shumlin, Sen. Patrick Leahy and Rep. Peter Welch were boosters for the project before the alleged fraud was revealed.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleged Quiros misappropriated millions of dollars and used investor funds for personal expenses, including paying off personal debt and a $2.2 million luxury condo in Trump Place in New York City.

More from VPR — State Releases Nearly Half Million Jay Peak EB-5 Records [March 28]

Stenger settled a lawsuit with the SEC in 2016, and then early last year Quiros paid tens of millions of dollars to settle a federal lawsuit.

In July 2018, it was announced that the state of Vermont had also settled civil suits with both Quiros and Stenger.

Last year the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services ordered the shutdown of the state-run regional center that oversees EB-5 projects in Vermont. The feds said the regional center didn’t provide enough oversight or management of its projects — which, the feds say, might have allowed the alleged fraud to flourish. The state said it would appeal the federal decision.

