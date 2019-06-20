Emerald Ash Borer Update: Invasive Found In Bristol, But Tree Warden Says 'Don't Panic'

The emerald ash borer has been detected in Bristol, marking the invasive insect's first appearance in Addison County.

In early June, a local forester noticed the tree on North Street and reported it to the state. John Swepston, Bristol's tree warden, noticed the tree around the same time.

"I was driving down the road one day, delivering my kids to school," he recalled, "and I said, 'Oh my god, that tree's dead. It must have the borer.'"

Since the infested ash tree's discovery, its bark has been stripped away, revealing a tangle of pathways the ash borer larvae made as they ate away at the tree.

“Once they hatch, they make these crazy little galleries as they’re eating their way through the tree, because that's what they feed on. ... The reason it kills the tree is this is the conducting tissue of the tree. The tree gets all of its nutrients on the very outer layer of the tree," Swepston explained to VPR.

Since this is the first street tree to be infested in Vermont, Swepston said, it's drawing new concern to the ash borer's presence.

“I think it's sort of woken everyone up to the, 'Now it's here, you know, now it’s on a street somewhere in Vermont. So everyone get ready, and let’s start making some detailed plans and start forward thinking,'" Swepston said.

Since the invasive insect made its first appearance in Vermont last February in Orange County, it has also been confirmed in Bennington, Caledonia, Grand Isle and Washington counties. It is also in more than 30 other states and five Canadian provinces, according to the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

"It's going to be tough for the Vermont economy," Swepston said. "Five percent of the trees in the Vermont forests are ash trees. They're used for firewood, for milling, for furniture, all these different things. And that's going to alter the landscape."

Still, despite the spread, Swepston said the most important thing to remember is not to panic.

"Don't panic. Because there's time ... for homeowners and municpalities to think about this issue," he said. "And make solid, you know, sort of rational plans."

Ash is a common street tree, Swepston said, but there are plenty of other "very hardy, decent, attractive street trees" the town might consider as replacement options, including honey locust, horse chestnut and crabapple.

The infested tree in Bristol is going to be removed in the coming weeks, Swepston said. He explained that the tree's brush will be chipped, while the wood will be heat-treated to kill any larvae and then it can be used for firewood.

A town selectboard meeting will take place in July to discuss the tree's removal and the presence of the emerald ash borer in Bristol.