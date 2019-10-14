Emergency? Disaster? Send In The Drones!

Live call-in discussion: Unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, are already in Vermont's skies. They collect data, snap photos and can provide helpful views of buildings and other structures. They're also increasingly being used to respond to disasters and other emergencies. We're talking about drones with the director of UVM's Spatial Analysis Lab, and how the lab is helping federal aviation officials craft rules for using drones during emergencies.

Jarlath O'Neil-Dunne is the director of UVM's Spatial Analysis Laboratory and works with the UVM Unmanned Aircraft Systems team. He'll discuss how drones are being used in Vermont today, and how drones are currently (and could potentially) be used to respond to emergencies and other disasters.

We'll also hear from Steve Mermelstein, founder and director of photography at Vermont Drone, about how his business uses drones, new applications for drones they're watching develop in other countries and the growing sport of competitive drone racing.

Share your questions, comments or concerns about drones below.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.