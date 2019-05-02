With End Of Session In Sight, Where Is The Senate Headed?

Live call-in discussion: Earlier this week on Vermont Edition, we heard what's happening in the Vermont House as this legislative session nears an end. Now, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe joins us to provide an update on what movement we'll see in the Senate in the session's waning days.

Sen. Ashe discusses what's happening on key pieces of legislation, including raising the minimum wage, paid family leave, a tax-and-regulate marijuana bill and a long-term funding source for water quality projects.

Post your questions and comments for Senator Tim Ashe below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.