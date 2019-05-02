Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

With End Of Session In Sight, Where Is The Senate Headed?

By & 53 minutes ago
  • Time is running out for legislators in Montpelier to get bills passed before the end of the current session.
    Time is running out for legislators in Montpelier to get bills passed before the end of the current session.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Earlier this week on Vermont Edition, we heard what's happening in the Vermont House as this legislative session nears an end. Now, Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe joins us to provide an update on what movement we'll see in the Senate in the session's waning days.

Sen. Ashe discusses what's happening on key pieces of legislation, including raising the minimum wage, paid family leave, a tax-and-regulate marijuana bill and a long-term funding source for water quality projects.

Post your questions and comments for Senator Tim Ashe  below.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 3, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Tim Ashe

Related Content

House Speaker Mitzi Johnson Talks The State Of Her Agenda Near Session's End

By & Apr 30, 2019
Mitzi Johnson in the House chamber in 2016. She joins "Vermont Edition" to discuss priorities at the end of the 2019 legislative session.
Angela Evancie / VPR

In the final weeks of the legislative session, lawmakers face tough choices as they focus on which bills can pass, and decide which priorities will have to wait. House Speaker Mitzi Johnson joins Vermont Edition to talk about plans in the House to tackle — and fund — big-ticket items like clean water projects, minimum wage, marijuana regulation and more.

Vt. Senate Committee Looks At Allegations That CSWD Dumped Glass Instead Of Recycling It

By 20 hours ago
Sen. Christopher Bray holds a jar of crushed glass.
John Dillon / VPR

The state is investigating the Chittenden Solid Waste District for allegedly dumping glass it collects from northern Vermont instead of recycling the material as required.

Sizing Up The Vermont Senate With President Pro Tem Tim Ashe

By & Jan 11, 2019
Looking into the empty interior of the Vermont Senate chamber. A chandelier hangs from the ceiling and green curtains adorn the windows.
Oliver Parini / For VPR, File

Paid family leave, a $15 per hour minimum wage and a tax-and-regulate marijuana system are expected to be some of the key issues decided on in this session of the Legislature. Vermont Edition speaks with Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe on the prospect of these and other issues.