Engaging With Art: It's More Than Just Museums

Live call-in discussion: Art is a vital part of human culture. But when was the last time you actually engaged with art? What role does art play in our culture, our public discourse and in tackling the important issues affecting our communities, nations and planet? If your answers are fuzzy, you're not alone. We're talking about our rough relationship with contemporary art and how we engage with art today.

Ric Kasini Kadour, a writer, artist and curator with exhibits at the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester and the Rokeby Musuem in Ferrisburgh, joins Vermont Edition to talk about our rough relationship with contemporary art, why it's OK to hate some works of art and ways art can foster civic engagement and conversation around issues both local and global.

And Kira Bacon with the Vermont Arts Council joins the program to talk about working with Vermont artists in the council's gallery and sculpture garden, and an interview series of working Vermont artists.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.