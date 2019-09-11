Related Program: 
Esther Munroe Swift: Still The Queen Of Vermont's Place Names

By & 6 minutes ago
  • Esther Munroe Swift's
    Esther Munroe Swift's "Vermont Place-Names" remains the seminal book on the origins of the names of Vermont's cities, towns, villages and geographic locations.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

In the new episode of Brave Little State, author Paul Gillies said Vermont Place-Names by Esther Munroe Swift is a "go-to" resource for his research. And when Mitch Wertlieb hosted a series on Morning Edition a few years ago searching for the origins of Vermont town names, he and producer Melody Bodette relied heavily on Swift's well-loved and respected tome.

It was published in 1977 and Swift passed away in 2012. Still today Vermont Place-Names: Footprints of History remains the bible for this kind of information about Vermont places.

Stephanie Greene, an organizer of the Brattleboro Literary Festival, joined Vermont Edition to tell us more about the intrepid Esther Munroe Swift. She knew Swift, and it was Greene's parents who originally published Swift's book through their publishing house, Stephen Greene Press.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

