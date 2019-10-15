Related Program: 
Everything You Need To Know About Tuesday's Democratic Debate

Originally published on October 15, 2019 5:00 am

There's a lot to watch for in Tuesday's Democratic presidential debate in Ohio.

Candidates will navigate how to address impeachment and President Trump's attacks on Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Elizabeth Warren steps onto the stage having moved steadily to the front of the pack. Bernie Sanders returns after suffering a heart attack on the campaign trail. And nine other candidates will round out a crowded stage where time to impress voters will be scarce.

Here's how to follow along with the action on stage:

When is the debate?

It begins at 8 p.m. ET. The CNN/New York Times Democratic Presidential Debate airs live on CNN. You can also listen to it on many local NPR stations.

We will provide live analysis and fact-checking of the debate here on NPR.org through the evening.

Who is in the debate?

Twelve candidates met the October debate requirements, the most appearing together at one time in a debate this year. They are:

Former Vice President Joe Biden; New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; billionaire investor and activist Tom Steyer; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Read more about how they qualified, and who didn't make the cut.

Who is moderating the debate?

CNN anchor Erin Burnett, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey.

Where is the debate?

Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, near the state capital of Columbus.

What are the candidates' policies?

You can compare the Democratic presidential candidates' positions here on issues including health care, guns, climate, trade, immigration and governing.

The NPR Politics Podcast previewed the debate in its most recent episode, and the podcast team will be back in the studio after the debate, breaking down everything that happens on stage.

You can get more of NPR's reporting from the campaign trail by following @nprpolitics on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; or by subscribing to the NPR Politics Newsletter.

Related Content

What Sanders' Heart Attack Means For The Democratic Primary

By , & Oct 11, 2019
The stage for a July 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate.
Paul Sancya / AP

How will Sen. Bernie Sander's recent heart attack affect the 2020 Democratic presidential race? His campaign says there will be little impact, and he'll be back in action for the fourth Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday, Oct. 15. We're talking with reporters in Vermont, New Hampshire and Iowa about how the dynamics of the race are shifting.

A Supersize Debate: Here Are The 12 Democrats Who Made The October Cutoff

By Oct 2, 2019

A dozen candidates have qualified for the fourth Democratic presidential debate. They will appear together on one night, making the October faceoff the most crowded yet.

Climate Issues: Where 2020 Democrats Stand On The Green New Deal And More

By Sep 11, 2019

Climate change — or, more precisely, fighting climate change — has quickly become one of the top priorities among Democratic voters. Increasingly dire warnings about the devastating effects of climate change, as well as the sweeping Green New Deal proposed this year in Congress, have helped the topic gain traction among voters and politicians alike.